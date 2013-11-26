(Updated: CORRECTS Huestis rebounds in 2nd graph CORRECTS Thomas rebounds in 3rd graph CORRECTS time in 4th graph CORRECTS rebound total in notes)

Stanford 86, Houston 76: Anthony Brown and Dwight Powell scored 20 points apiece as the Cardinal took control in the second half in the semifinals of the Progressive Legends Classic at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Stefan Nastic added 14 points to help Stanford (5-1) advance to Tuesday’s title game against Pittsburgh, which defeated Texas Tech 76-53 in the other semifinal. Josh Huestis chipped in with 13 points and grabbed a season-high 13 rebounds.

TaShawn Thomas had a double-double at the half and finished with 22 points and 14 rebounds for Houston (5-1), which led by nine late in the first half. Danuel House had 15 points and L.J. Rose added 14.

Stanford closed the first half with a 13-4 run to tie the game at 32, and Powell’s dunk put the Cardinal ahead by seven with just under 12 minutes remaining. Chasson Randle’s 3-pointer pushed the lead to 70-59 with 5:55 left, but Houston responded with six straight points.

Houston, which will face Texas Tech in Tuesday’s consolation game, stayed close while making 17 of its 23 shots from the foul line in the second half. The Cougars trailed by five with two minutes remaining before Brown scored on Stanford’s next possession.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Thomas, who recorded his fourth double-double of the season and 29th of his career, blocked three shots and has 17 over his last three games. … Brown and Powell grabbed a combined 15 rebounds for Stanford, which improved to 57-18 against non-conference opponents under coach Johnny Dawkins. ... Randle, who entered the game averaging a team-high 21.8 points, fouled out with 3:49 remaining after scoring eight points on 3-of-9 shooting.