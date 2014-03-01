Preview: Houston at Temple

Houston looks to win its third game in a row when it hits the road to face Temple on Saturday. The Cougars are coming off an impressive 77-68 win over No. 22 Memphis and will now focus their attention on snapping a six-game road losing streak. “I want to beat Temple, but we want to win as many conference games as we can,” coach James Dickey told reporters. “We know what’s ahead of us, we have a short turnaround and Temple has played really well at home.”

Temple has lost three straight games and seven of its last eight as it limps to the conference finish line. The Owls concluded a brutal five-game stretch against nationally ranked teams, going 1-4 during that span and now hope to avenge an 88-74 loss to Houston earlier in the season. “The only thing we can think about is Houston on Saturday,” coach Fran Dunphy told reporters. “They are a really good team too, they did a really good job when we played them down there.”

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT HOUSTON (14-14, 6-9 AAC): Danuel House scored a team-high 19 points in the win over Memphis while L.J. Rose accounted for 10 of the Cougars’ 16 total assists. TaShawn Thomas leads the team in a plethora of categories, including scoring (15.8), rebounding (8.4), blocks (2.9) and steals (1.3). Houston is ranked 18th nationally in blocks (5.8) and recorded eight swats versus the Tigers.

ABOUT TEMPLE (7-20, 2-13): Will Cummings registered 18 points, six rebounds and five steals against Louisville and has scored in double figures in 11 straight games. Anthony Lee, who tops the team in rebounding (8.8), has missed the last four games with a toe injury, but Dunphy hopes to have him back on Saturday. Dalton Pepper leads the Owls in scoring (16.9), free-throw percentage (87.3) and 3-point field-goal percentage (37.8).

TIP-INS

1. Houston is 2-8 on the road this season.

2. Temple has four players averaging more than 13 points per game.

3. Thomas has recorded at least one blocked shot in 31 of his last 32 outings.

PREDICTION: Temple 72, Houston 71