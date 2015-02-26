Preview: Houston at Temple

Temple hopes to get a sour taste out of its mouth - and impress the NCAA Tournament selection committee - before the American Athletic Conference Tournament begins. The Owls have suffered disheartening losses - each of a different variety - in their last two games and eye a better effort Thursday against visiting Houston. This is the first meeting this season between the teams, as each AAC squad plays every other team in the league twice with the exception of one team that it only plays once.

The Owls have were outscored 15-6 down the stretch in a 67-58 loss to first-place SMU last Thursday before falling to Tulsa in ugly fashion, 55-39, on Sunday. One of Temple’s biggest issues of late has been 3-point shooting, as evidenced by the team’s 13-of-50 performance over the last three games. Perhaps the Owls can get back on track against a Cougars squad that has won only twice since Dec. 28.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

ABOUT HOUSTON (9-17, 1-13 AAC): The Cougars dropped their fifth straight game Saturday against Cincinnati despite 16 points, nine rebounds and three blocks from Danrad Knowles. Point guard L.J. Rose (9.8 points, 5.3 assists) suffered another injury to his right foot Saturday and will miss the rest of the season, stripping Houston of its only natural ball-handler. “We just have to figure something out. ... Devonta is the key,” coach Kelvin Sampson told reporters, referring to Devonta Pollard, who must pick up the slack as he eyes a fifth straight double-digit scoring effort.

ABOUT TEMPLE (19-9, 10-5): Temple boasts a three-guard attack in which each member of the trio averages at least 12 points but none shoots better than 38.2 percent from the floor or 36 percent from the arc. Leading scorer Will Cummings scored 15 points on 5-of-7 shooting against Tulsa while his teammates totaled 24 points on 9-of-50 shooting. “I feel we got outworked,” said Cummings, whose team shot 24.6 percent - 1-of-14 from 3-point range - versus the Golden Hurricane. “They wanted it more than us tonight, and that is what it really comes down to in these types of games.”

TIP-INS

1. Cummings has missed 25 of his last 26 3-pointers.

2. Owls G Jesse Morgan averages 12 points but has scored 12 total in the last two games.

3. The Cougars have not scored more than 70 points in a regulation game since Dec. 28.

PREDICTION: Temple 62, Houston 49