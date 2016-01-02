Preview: Houston at Temple

There won’t be many miscues when Houston visits Temple in American Athletic Conference action Saturday. The Owls average the fewest turnovers in the country at 8.5 while the Cougars are coming off a season-low six turnovers and rank second in the AAC at 10.8.

Rob Gray Jr. - the AAC’s leading scorer - and freshman Galen Robinson Jr. have moved into the Houston starting lineup, leading the Cougars to three straight wins. The Cougars average 83.2 points and get scoring contributions from its deep roster while the Owls have struggled offensively. Temple ranks last in the league in field-goal percentage (40.3), despite shooting 50 percent in Tuesday’s upset win at Cincinnati. The teams are also ranked 1-2 in the league in free-throw shooting with Temple hitting 74.4 percent and Houston hitting 74.

TV: Noon ET, ESPNews.

ABOUT HOUSTON (11-2, 1-0 AAC): Gray averages 18.5 points while Robinson - who has 17 assists and six turnovers in his past three starts - adds 7.8 points. Devonta Pollard (14.3 points, 6.5 rebounds) and Damyean Dotson (13.2 points, 7.8 rebounds) are two of the four players ranked in the league’s top 15 in both scoring and rebounding. Ronnie Johnson (12.1 points), LeRon Barnes (5.5 points, 5.9 rebounds) and Danrad Knowles (5.4 points) have all contributed as starters or off the bench as coach Kelvin Sampson has adjusted his lineup.

ABOUT TEMPLE (6-5, 1-0): Senior guard Quenton DeCosey leads the Owls with 15.5 points and has scored in double figures in 10 of the 11 games. Sophomore forward Obi Enechionyia adds 10.1 points and shoots a team-best 42.5 percent from the 3-point line while senior forward Jaylen Bond is averaging 10 points and 7.4 rebounds. Senior guard Devin Coleman had 14 points in the win at Cincinnati and adds 8.7 points on the season.

TIP-INS

1. Temple coach Fran Dunphy (199-113 in 10 years) can become the fifth Division I coach to record at least 200 wins and six NCAA Tournament appearances at two different schools - joining Roy Williams, Eddie Sutton, Lou Henson and Rick Pitino - with his next win.

2. DeCosey has hit double-digit free throws (12-of-15 and 10-of-11) in his last two outings.

3. The Cougars average 39.7 rebounds but were held to a season-low 23 - and outrebounded by 22 - at USF on Wednesday.

PREDICTION: Houston 74, Temple 68