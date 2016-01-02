Houston 77, Temple 50

Houston led from start to finish in a dominating 77-50 American Athletic Conference victory at Temple on Saturday afternoon at the Liacouras Center.

Houston (12-2, 2-0 AAC) has won seven of its last eight games while Temple (6-6, 1-1) scored its lowest point total this season. The Owls were coming off an upset victory at No. 22-ranked Cincinnati on Dec. 29.

Sophomore guard Rob Gray Jr. of Houston led all scorers with 23 points, junior guard Ronnie Johnson added 17 and senior Devonta Pollard chipped in with 12.

No one scored in double figures for Temple, which was led by sophomore forward Obi Enechionyia and senior guard Quenton DeCosey, who each scored nine.

The Cougars’ largest lead was 76-46 on a Gray runner with 2:51 left to play.

The Cougars never trailed. They took a 40-21 lead into halftime on 16-of-29 (55.2 percent) shooting from the field. Houston led by as much as 37-17 with 2:16 left in the half after Johnson’s 3-point shot.

Temple went 0-for-12 from 3-point range and made just 9 of 29 overall from the floor (31 percent) before intermission. The 21 points was the lowest offensive output by Temple at halftime this season.

Houston used a 20-3 run in the first half to take control of the game, while Temple went a span of 7:12 without a field goal.