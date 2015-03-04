Preview: Houston at Tulane

Despite a wretched six-week stretch in which it has notched only one win, Tulane still has a chance to finish above .500 as it hosts Houston on Wednesday in the next-to-last game of the regular season. The Green Wave has dropped nine of 10 games since posting a three-point win at Houston on Jan. 17. Tulane has lost four consecutive games overall - three by double digits - and five in a row at home dating to an overtime win over USF on Jan. 11.

The Cougars ended a six-game skid of their own, pulling away in the second half for a 72-55 victory over USF on Sunday and their second victory in American Athletic Conference play. Half of Houston’s last 10 defeats have been by six points or fewer, giving coach Kelvin Sampson hope for the future. “We were not good at that in October, November and December,” Sampson said. “Now they understand. Now they play the way we have to play.”

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPNews

ABOUT HOUSTON (10-18, 2-14 AAC): Forward Devonta Pollard struggled with his shooting but still registered his sixth double-double of the season with 18 points and 10 rebounds against the Bulls. Freshman walk-on Wes VanBeck provided an unexpected boost by connected on all four 3-point attempts en route to a season-high 12 points - more than he scored in the previous eight games combined. ”He has gotten better through practice. He is a tough kid,“ Sampson said of VanBeck. ”He is not afraid and I respect that about him.”

ABOUT TULANE (14-14, 5-11): The Green Wave will honor the senior duo of guard Jay Hook and forward Tre Drye in their final regular-season home game. Hook, who is second in scoring at 11 points per game, has knocked down a team-high 61 3-pointers while Drye leads Tulane in rebounding (5.1), including a season-high 13 against UCF on Feb. 19. “Tre and Jay each mean a lot to me personally, and they have certainly left their marks on our program with their hard work, leadership and toughness,” coach Ed Conroy said.

TIP-INS

1. Tulane is seeking its first season sweep of former Conference USA rival Houston since 2003.

2. Cougars F Danrad Knowles scored a career-high 31 points in the first matchup but has been held under 10 in five of the last eight games.

3. Green Wave leading scorer Louis Dabney is averaging 23 points in his last three games following back-to-back three-point efforts.

PREDICTION: Tulane 70, Houston 68