Preview: Houston vs Tulane

First-year coach Kelvin Sampson knows his Houston team is playing its best basketball as it enters Thursday’s first round of the American Athletic Conference tournament at the XL Center in Hartford, Conn., against seventh-seeded Tulane. A three-game win streak - including a 68-63 overtime victory at Tulane - has given the 10th-seeded Cougars encouragement for the future. “I wish we could start the season now,” Sampson said after Saturday’s regular-season finale. “I promise you our record wouldn’t be 12-18. It’s not like we felt we were going to make the (NCAA) Tournament. My goal as a head coach coming into a new program ... was to establish a culture and establish an identity.”

That new identity includes playing tough despite injuries and departures that have left the Cougars with seven scholarship players for the tournament. Tulane won the first meeting in Houston 68-65 in mid-January but has averaged 54.1 points during the 2-10 stretch that has followed. The winner plays second-seeded Tulsa, which swept both during the regular season.

ABOUT HOUSTON (12-18): Leading scorer Jherrod Stiggers (14.1 points) had to move to point guard for the final four games after L.J. Rose (9.8 points, 5.3 assists in 19 games) broke his right foot for the third time in seven months. Stiggers leads the league with 3.1 made 3-pointers but has become more efficient while adapting to his new role, Sampson said. Devonta Pollard (11.3 points, team-best 6.3 rebounds) and Danrad Knowles (10.3 points) chip in double figures for an offense that leads the AAC with 8.1 made 3-pointers.

ABOUT TULANE (15-15): Leading scorer Louis Dabney (13.7 points) needs 16 points to become the 35th player in school history to reach 1,000 career points. Jay Hook adds 11.1 points and five rebounds, and Jonathan Stark contributes 10.8 points and 4.3 assists. Hook has hit 67 3-pointers this season and his 184 3s rank third in school history, nine behind second-place Jerald Honeycutt.

TIP-INS

1. Houston had six players miss a combined 70 games because of injuries.

2. The Green Wave beat Houston twice in first-round Conference USA tournament meetings.

3. Five of the Green Wave’s six league wins came on the road.

PREDICTION: Houston 65, Tulane 58