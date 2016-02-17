Preview: Houston at Tulane

Houston and host Tulane are both riding momentum as they meet in American Athletic Conference action on Wednesday. The Cougars have won five of six to move within two games of league-leading Temple.

”Once you have an identity of how you want your team to play and then your team plays to that identity, it just proves you are getting better,“ Cougars coach Kelvin Sampson said after Saturday’s win. ”Our team knows who they are. Sampson said on his radio show this week seniors Devnota Pollard and LeRon Barnes have been the most consistent players, helping the team improve defensively as the season progresses. Houston will face a Tulane team coming off back-to-back overtime victories, including a win against Memphis to snap a 12-game losing streak in home league games. Tulane’s Louis Dabney is averaging 21 points in four games since returning from injury.

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPNews

ABOUT HOUSTON (18-7, 8-5 AAC): The Cougars expect Rob Gray Jr. - the AAC’s leading scorer at 17.3 points - to return after missing four games with an ankle injury. Pollard (13.7 points, 5.4 rebounds) was named the AAC player of the week after averaging 25 points on 50 percent shooting in two wins last week. Damyean Dotson adds 13 points and team-best 6.8 rebounds while Barnes chips in 6.5 points and leads the league in 3-point shooting (45.8 percent).

ABOUT TULANE (10-16, 3-10): Dabney (14.2 points) is shooting 54.8 percent from the floor and 60 percent from 3 in the past two games, which included a 32-point performance in Tulane’s triple-overtime win at East Carolina. Dylan Osetkowski (11.2 points, 8.8 rebounds) has recorded back-to-back double-doubles after a career-high 23 points against Memphis. Malik Morgan adds 12.3 points and 2.5 assists for a Tulane offense that has been held to fewer than 50 points four times in league play, including a 63-45 loss at Houston last month.

TIP-INS

1. Houston leads the AAC and is ranked 10th nationally in 3-point shooting defense (29.7 percent).

2. Osetkowski’s nine double-doubles this season are second in the AAC, trailing Memphis freshman Dedric Lawson (11).

3. Aubrey Coleman was Houston’s last conference scoring champ, leading Conference USA and the nation at 25.6 points in 2009-10.

PREDICTION: Houston 72, Tulane 66