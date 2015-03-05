Houston 68, Tulane 63 (OT): Devonta Pollard scored six of his 17 points in overtime and added a key block as the Cougars posted their first road win in American Athletic Conference play this season.

Jherrod Stiggers also scored 17 points and Houston (11-18, 3-14) erased a 10-point second-half deficit to avenge a three-point home loss to Tulane on Jan. 17. Cavon Baker added 11 points off the bench and LeRon Barnes chipped in with nine points and nine boards as the Cougars improved to 1-8 on the road in league play.

Louis Dabney and Payton Henson paced the Green Wave (14-15, 5-12) with 15 points apiece. Tulane finished 10-of-19 at the free-throw line and missed four attempts in overtime.

Henson answered two free throws by Pollard by following up his own shot to forge a final tie at 61 with just over four minutes to play, but Henson split two foul shots before teammate Dylan Osetkowski missed a pair. Pollard was 6-for-6 at the line in the extra session to make it 65-62 and rejected Osetkowski inside with 30 seconds left before Baker hit one free throw and Eric Weary Jr. iced it with two more.

Tulane, which closed the first half on a 13-4 run to take a 27-22 lead, went up by 44-34 after Dabney knocked down a 3-pointer and Henson scored on a layup with just under 12 1/2 minutes left. The Cougars battled back to take their first lead of the second half with 3:13 remaining, but two tying free throws by Pollard with 59.7 seconds left accounted for the final points in regulation.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Henson scored in double figures for only the second time in 20 games, emerging from a funk in which he averaged four points over the past seven contests. ... Houston leading scorer Stiggers was shaken up and exited the game with 11 1/2 minutes to play but returned shortly thereafter. ... The Cougars played their third straight game without PG L.J. Rose, who broke his foot against Cincinnati on Feb. 21.