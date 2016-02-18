Houston 82, Tulane 69

Junior guard Damyean Dotson scored 19 points to lead visiting Houston to an 82-69 victory over Tulane on Wednesday night at Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, La.

Junior guard Ronnie Johnson scored 17 points for Houston (19-7, 9-5 American Athletic Conference). Sophomore guard Rob Gray Jr. and senior forward Devonta Pollard scored 13 points apiece, and freshman guard Galen Robinson Jr. had 10.

Senior guard Louis Dabney scored 23 points for Tulane (10-17, 3-11). Sophomore forward Dylan Osetkowski had 19 points and 12 rebounds. Senior guard Malik Morgan scored 18 points.

The teams exchanged leads over the first seven minutes until Houston mounted a 7-0 run to take a 14-10 lead on a 3-pointer by Johnson. The Cougars went up 23-16 on a jumper by Johnson moments later. The Green Wave staged an 8-0 run to take a 35-33 lead late in the half, but the Cougars carried a 39-35 advantage into the break.

Houston extended its lead to 10 early in the second period. Tulane rallied to cut the deficit to two midway through the half, but the Cougars regained control with an 8-1 run.

The Cougars shot 56.1 percent from the field. The Green Wave shot 35.6 percent.