Preview: Houston at Tulsa

Tulsa aims for a season-high fourth consecutive win when it hosts American Athletic Conference rival Houston on Sunday. The Golden Hurricane squeaked out a win on the road in its conference opener, edging UCF 56-54 on New Year’s Eve, despite shooting 38 percent from the field. “I thought our guys showed great toughness in a win on the road, particularly on a night when we didn’t shoot the ball well,” coach Frank Haith told reporters.

The Cougars had won two straight prior to dropping their conference opener at Memphis on Wednesday and will be looking to get back on track on the road, where they have won just two of their last 11 games, dating back to last season. Junior forward Devonta Pollard knows that for Houston to have success in conference play, it will need a better effort overall and must be more efficient than the 31.3 percent shooting performance it put forth last time out. “We’ve got to find a way to play harder and finish more of our shots,” Pollard told the Houston Chronicle.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, ESPNews

ABOUT HOUSTON (7-5, 0-1 AAC): The Cougars rely heavily on one of the AAC’s biggest scoring threats in guard Jherrod Stiggers, whose scoring average of 16.8 points per game trails only Connecticut’s Ryan Boatright leaguewide. Stiggers leads the conference in made 3-point field goals with 47 on the season, but after a 3-of-8 effort against Memphis he recognizes that his outside shooting still needs to improve moving forward. “We’ve got to do a better job of getting the ball inside and finding a way to kick it back out,” Stiggers said.

ABOUT TULSA (8-5, 1-0): The Golden Hurricane seem to be hitting their stride, with five wins in their last seven games after a 3-3 start, in their first season with Haith at the helm. “I think we’re on an uptick going into conference play,” Haith told the Tulsa World. “Guys are getting better and if they’re younger, they’re going to get older as the season progresses.” Shaquille Harrison and James Woodard give Tulsa a solid 1-2 scoring punch with 14.8 and 14.7 points per game, respectively, while Harrison is the team’s top distributor at 3.6 assists per game.

TIP-INS

1. Tulsa leads the series against Houston 23-21 and has won three straight -- four of the last five meetings.

2. The Cougars are among the top 25 teams in the nation with 114 made 3-point field goals on the season and lead the AAC, averaging 9.5 per game.

3. The Golden Hurricane rank last in the AAC, shooting 63.3 percent from the free-throw line.

PREDICTION: Tulsa 67, Houston 65