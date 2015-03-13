Preview: Houston vs. Tulsa

Tulsa knows it needs a big week in the American Athletic Conference tournament at Hartford, Conn. - starting with Friday’s quarterfinals against 10th-seeded Houston - to make the NCAA Tournament. The second-seeded Golden Hurricane lost their last two regular-season games - both of which could have earned a regular-season title and strengthen their resume - after starting league play with 10 straight wins. “Those two losses kind of set us back, but I feel like we can learn from them and still make our way forward as a team,” point guard Shaquille Harrison told the Tulsa World. “I don’t think our confidence is down.”

Harrison and James Woodard - who hit a league-record 10 3-pointers in Sunday’s loss to AAC champ SMU - make up one of the best guard tandems in the conference. Houston has won four in a row and got big games from Jherrod Stiggers and Cavon Baker to edge Tulane 66-60 on Thursday. Tulsa swept the Cougars during the regular season, winning by a combined 31 points.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT HOUSTON (13-18): Stiggers has hit at least five 3-pointers seven times this season, including Thursday, and trails Kelvin Lewis (251) by nine 3s for second place in Houston history. Stiggers (14.4 points) and Devonta Pollard (11.3 points) lead an offense that’s averaging 69.5 points during the four-game win streak. The Cougars improved to 10-2 without point guard L.J. Rose, who is out with a foot injury.

ABOUT TULSA (21-9): Woodard is averaging 17.5 points during his past six games and Harrison has recorded 13.3 points and a team-best 3.7 assists overall. Woodard averaged 23.3 points in three games at last year’s Conference USA tournament, which the Hurricane won. Rashad Smith adds 8.7 points and a team-best six rebounds while Tulsa is holding league opponents to 58.6 points.

TIP-INS

1. Tulsa has won five straight in the series, including this year’s 72-54 and 57-44 victories.

2. The Hurricane lost back-to-back games three other times this season and responded with win streaks of two, 12 and four games.

3. Stiggers (3.2) and Woodard (2.7) lead the league in made 3-pointers per game.

PREDICTION: Houston 68, Tulsa 63