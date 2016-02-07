Preview: Houston at Tulsa

Two teams that hope to be in the mix when the Field of 68 is announced in March do battle when Houston travels to face Tulsa in an American Athletic Conference matchup on Sunday. The Cougars come in on a roll, having won three straight, including a victory in their last outing over SMU, while the Golden Hurricane have dropped two of three, with an overtime setback to Temple coming in their last contest.

Houston has rebounded well from a four-game losing streak in mid-January, helped by the team’s offense that has averaged 81 points in its last three games. Sophomore Rob Gray Jr. leads the AAC in scoring at 17.3 points, while senior Devonta Pollard adds 12.7 points and 5.7 rebounds to the mix. Tulsa has a balanced attack, led by James Woodard (16.3 points) and Shaquille Harrison (15.3), though the Golden Hurricane struggled in their first meeting with Houston this year, hitting just 33 percent from the field. The Cougars won that matchup by 15 in late January, with freshman Galen Robinson Jr. leading the way with a career-best 19 points.

TV: 3 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT HOUSTON (16-6, 6-4 AAC): Coach Kelvin Sampson was quite happy with his team’s victory over SMU on Monday, partially because of the stature of the opponent, but also because of his team fighting back from an 11-point deficit. Playing without Gray, who was out with a sprained ankle, and with Robinson playing the second half after sitting out most of the first after landing hard on his back, the Cougars used a 21-4 run in the second half to give the Mustangs only their second loss of the season. “When we got down 11, it was our fight (that got us back),” Sampson told reporters. “That’s part of our identity. Our guys don’t back down.”

ABOUT TULSA (14-8, 6-4): Following its overtime loss to Temple in which it blew a 12-point second-half advantage, Tulsa spent its time in practice working on late-game situations. Part of that was making free throws after Marquel Curtis and Harrison each missed the front end of a 1-and-1 in the final 16 seconds of the contest, and part was how to foul intentionally, after Harrison tried to prevent a tying 3-pointer by fouling early but it wasn’t called, allowing Temple to tie the game. “He didn’t foul hard enough,” coach Frank Haith told reporters. “They didn’t call it. That’s why we practiced it (Saturday). You have to really foul them.”

TIP-INS

1. Houston G Damyean Dotson needs just one point to reach 1,000 career points, having scored 731 in two seasons at Oregon before tallying 268 this season with the Cougars.

2. Tulsa has held its last nine opponents to under 50 percent shooting from the field.

3. The Cougars lead the AAC and rank among the nation’s best in 3-point field goal defense, allowing teams to hit 28.8 percent of their attempts from beyond the arc.

PREDICTION: Houston 80, Tulsa 70