(Updated: UPDATES next opponent in graph 2 UPDATES note 2 CORRECTS to “five-plus” in graph 4 CORRECTS spelling of “scoreless” in graph 5 CORRECTS “Butler” to “Baker” in graph 5)

Tulsa 59, Houston 51: Shaquille Harrison notched 14 points, nine rebounds, four assists and four steals as the Golden Hurricane survived an American Athletic Conference quarterfinal game at the XL Center in Hartford, Conn.

James Woodard registered 10 points and five rebounds and five others scored at least six points for Tulsa (22-9), which moves on to face sixth-seeded Connecticut in Saturday’s semifinals. Rashad Smith posted six points and seven boards, and D‘Andre Wright and Rashad Ray added eight points each for the Golden Hurricane.

Devonta Pollard finished with 14 points and nine rebounds for Houston (13-19), which knocked off Tulane in Thursday’s opening round. Cavon Baker scored 11 points and Danrad Knowles, LeRon Barnes and Jherrod Stiggers added eight points apiece for the Cougars.

With the Cougars opening the game 3-of-13 from the field, the Golden Hurricane took advantage, taking a 17-6 lead at the midway point of the first half. Stiggers and Pollard brought Houston back, combining for 12 points in the final five-plus minutes to get the Cougars within four points at 28-24 at intermission.

Baker’s 3-pointer gave Houston its first lead at 33-30 before the Golden Hurricane came alive behind seven points from Harrison for a 41-36 advantage. Baker and Barnes each made two triples and Knowles had one to keep the Cougars in it, but Tulsa held the Cougars scoreless over the final three minutes.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Pollard made 6-of-8 from the floor in scoring half of Houston’s 24 first-half points. ... The Golden Hurricane split two contests with UConn during the regular season. ... Stiggers made 1-of-7 from beyond the arc and the Cougars finished 7-of-27.