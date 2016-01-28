Houston 81, Tulsa 66

Guard Galen Robinson Jr. scored 19 points, leading Houston to an 81-66 win over Tulsa on Wednesday night in an American Athletic Conference game at Hofheinz Pavilion in Houston.

The Cougars (14-6, 4-4 American) snapped a four-game slide in impressive fashion, jumping on Tulsa early and putting the Golden Hurricane away in the second half. Houston scored the game’s first nine points and led 40-27 at halftime.

A layup by Robinson pushed the Cougars’ lead to 65-41 with 11 minutes to play. Houston answered every Tulsa challenge and cruised to victory.

The Cougars outrebounded the Golden Hurricane 44-35.

The loss snapped a five-game winning streak for Tulsa (13-7, 5-3), which began the week in second place in the conference. Tulsa all-conference guard James Woodard was kept in check by the Houston defense, finishing with 10 points.

Guard Pat Birt led Tulsa with 16 points and guard Shaquille Harrison finished with 15. The Golden Hurricane connected on 3 of 26 3-pointers.

Houston guard Rob Gray Jr. added 16 points and forward Danrad Knowles finished with 11 points.