Preview: Houston vs. Wyoming

Flirting with its best start in nearly a decade, Houston had its three-game winning streak halted Monday. The Cougars look to rebound from their loss to Grand Canyon when they face Wyoming in Global Sports Classic at Las Vegas on Tuesday.

Despite Rob Gray’s return from an injury, Houston blew a five-point halftime lead falling to the upstart Antelopes 78-69 in Monday’s semifinals. The Cougars were off to their best start since the 2007-08 team started 10-1 but failed to make the plays down the stretch falling to surprising Grand Canyon, which improved to 10-2 on the season. Despite a career-high 37 points from Josh Adams, Wyoming dropped a 90-82 decision to Marshall in the other semifinal. With his latest outburst, Adams entrenched himself in the top 10 nationally in scoring at 24.8 points per game.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, No TV

ABOUT HOUSTON (8-2): Senior guard LeRon Barnes also returned from a one-game hiatus because of injury for the Cougars, who led Grand Canyon 57-56 with 5:46 left to play. Gray, who leads the team in scoring at 19 points per game, had a team-high 20 on Monday and Damyean Dotson, a transfer from Oregon who has scored in double figures seven times for the Cougars, finished with 10. Galen Robinson added a career-high 18 points, but the Cougars were ineffective defensively as the Antelopes shot 48.1 percent from the floor and knocked down 8-of-15 from 3-point range to pull off the upset.

ABOUT WYOMING (7-5): Adams is a high-flying 6-2 senior guard who has 40 3-pointers on the season for the Cowboys, who went 25-10 last season and won the Mountain West Conference tournament before losing to Northern Iowa in the second round of the NCAA. Wyoming averages 9.4 3-pointers after hitting 12-of-31 from beyond the arc Monday. The 90 points it allowed Monday, however, was the most it has yielded since the final week of the 2010-11 season.

TIP-INS

1. Houston is 0-2 away from home.

2. Wyoming G Jason McManamen is the only other Cowboy in double figures at 12 points per game and is shooting more than 40 percent beyond the arc.

3. Houston went 1-3 in a regular-season tournament (Continental Tire) in Las Vegas last season.

PREDICTION: Wyoming 75, Houston 72