Houston 94, Wyoming 89 (2OT)

Guards Damyean Dotson and Rob Gray Jr. scored 21 points apiece as Houston beat Wyoming 94-89 in double overtime Tuesday night in the Global Sports Classic in Las Vegas.

Dotson and Gray were a combined 16-of-32 from the field as Houston (9-2) placed three others in double figures. Guards Ronnie Johnson and Galen Robinson added 15 and 12 points, respectively, while forward Devonta Pollard had 10 points.

Guard Josh Adams scored 34 points for Wyoming (7-6) but shot just eight of 25 from the field and made only two of 10 3-pointers. Guard Jason McManamen added 23 for the Cowboys, who shot 38.6 percent and committed 21 turnovers.

Gray helped the Cougars rally from a four-point deficit in the final minute of regulation. He hit a 3-pointer with 33 seconds remaining and forced overtime with a 3-point play 14 seconds later.

After getting the game beyond regulation, Houston took a five-point lead with less than two minutes remaining in the first overtime. Wyoming forced a second overtime when Adams hit a layup with six seconds remaining.

In the second overtime, Wyoming opened an 85-81 lead when McManamen hit a 3-pointer with 3:24 remaining, The Cougars took the lead for good at 88-86 nearly two minutes later on a basket by guard Ronnie Johnson and sealed it with four free throws in the final 23 seconds.