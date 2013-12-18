Preview: Houston Baptist at DePaul

DePaul looks for its third consecutive win when it hosts Houston Baptist on Wednesday. The Blue Demons shot poorly in their loss to Arizona State on Dec. 6 but bounced back with a double-digit victory over Florida Atlantic before an overtime triumph against Chicago State. Coach Oliver Purnell was relieved to escape with the victory after his team blew a 12-point lead in the second half, saying: “I was thrilled to get into overtime, I‘m thrilled just to get a win.”

DePaul committed a season-high 23 turnovers in its last encounter, the most since Nov. 22, 2008 and aims to rectify the problem as they get set to face Houston Baptist for the first time. The Huskies come into the contest losers of their last two, including a 107-53 drubbing to Michigan. Coach Ron Cottrell does not have any seniors on his roster and needs some of his underclassmen to step up if they are to pull off the upset.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 2

ABOUT HOUSTON BAPTIST (3-7): Tyler Russell scored a season-high 22 points and grabbed a personal-best seven rebounds in an 80-70 loss to Texas-Arlington on Saturday. Rob Lewis leads the team in scoring with 12.8 points per game and has finished in double figures in each of his last seven outings. The Huskies are 1-7 when shooting less than 40 percent and have scored 75 points or more only once in their first 10 games.

ABOUT DEPAUL (6-4): Billy Garrett Jr. was named the Big East Rookie of the Week after scoring 14 points against Florida Atlantic and a career-high 17 versus Chicago State. Cleveland Melvin registered a double-double, notching 18 points and 11 rebounds in the win over the Cougars. Melvin leads the Blue Demons in scoring (16.6) while Brandon Young tops the team in steals (16), assists (42) and average minutes played (33.6).

TIP-INS

1. DePaul has scored 80 points or more five times this season.

2. The Blue Demons have four players averaging double figures in scoring

3. Houston Baptist is 0-5 when trailing at halftime this season.

PREDICTION: DePaul 77, Houston Baptist 61