Preview: Houston Baptist at Houston

After playing only five games over the first 32 days of the season, Houston will make up for lost time with five in the next eight days beginning on Tuesday when it hosts Houston Baptist. The Cougars, who wrap up a 10-day layoff against the Huskies, return to the court for the first time since Dec. 6. Over the next week, however, Houston will host three home games in five days before playing on back-to-back days on Dec. 22 and Dec. 23 at the Las Vegas Classic.

The Cougars, who have already enjoyed seven- and eight-day breaks in 2014, prepared for their flurry of games by starting their five-game homestand with two double-digit wins in three days against Texas-Pan American and Abilene Christian. Three of Houston Baptist’s victories have come against non-Division I opponents thus far, including Saturday’s 99-84 home win over Division II foe Arlington Baptist. The Huskies are in their second season as a member of the Southland Conference and sit two victories shy of matching their win total from last year’s 6-25 campaign.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT HOUSTON BAPTIST (4-3): The Huskies do not lack for size with five players listed between 6-7 and 6-11, which is reflected in the nation’s 13th-best rebounding margin (plus-10.6) and a 14th-place ranking in blocked shots (6.3). Their biggest player is 6-11 Latvian center Ricmonds Vilde, who contributed a season-high 14 points and career-high 16 rebounds versus Arlington Baptist. Eleven players average between 11 and 23 minutes of playing time for Houston Baptist, which recorded 15 blocks in a Nov. 29 win against Dallas Christian and shot 62.9 percent from the field on Saturday – both of which are high marks for the program since returning to Division I in 2007-08.

ABOUT HOUSTON (4-1): While first-year coach Kelvin Sampson bemoaned the Cougars’ lack of energy in their most recent win, the team’s relatively light early-season schedule may have benefited them in terms of personnel. “We’re a very imperfect team, obviously and don’t have a lot of depth. Hopefully, next week when we play, we’ll get Mikhail McLean … (and) we think we’re going to get L.J. Rose back, so that will help our depth,” Sampson said of both players who have been sidelined with a broken foot. Rose averaged 8.9 points and led the team with 5.5 assists last season while McLean provided 11.3 minutes off the bench.

TIP-INS

1. Houston ranks 11th in the country with an American Athletic Conference-high 9.8 3-pointers.

2. Of Houston Baptist’s 44 blocked shots this season, 31 have come in its three victories against non-Division I foes.

3. The Cougars have yet to lose in 11 meetings with the Huskies, representing the most wins they have without a loss against any opponent.

PREDICTION: Houston 73, Houston Baptist 59