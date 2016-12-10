Preview: Houston Baptist at Indiana

Ninth-ranked Indiana has shown improvement on the defensive end during its four-game winning streak and looks to continue the trend when Houston Baptist pays a visit on Saturday afternoon. The Hoosiers are allowing 58.5 points per game over the last four, including a victory over No. 5 North Carolina, and opponents are shooting just 37.4 percent from the field in the first month of the season.

“Defensive energy, when individuals have it, it’s amazing how well they play on the offensive end,” Indiana coach Tom Crean told reporters. “When you have it as a team, it’s hard to lose. We can get a lot better on that. … We can get a lot better all around.” The Hoosiers, who have a week off after this game before taking on state rival Butler, limited Southeast Missouri State to 31.3 percent from the floor in an 83-55 victory last Sunday without sophomore forward OG Anunoby (ankle). Crean told the media Anunoby, who averages 12.5 points and 1.5 blocks, is making progress. Houston Baptist’s offense, which averages 82.6 points, should test the Indiana defense and the Huskies are coming off a 62-47 victory over Saint Peter’s on Wednesday.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT HOUSTON BAPTIST (3-4): The Huskies took on Texas Tech, New Mexico and Marquette early in the season and lost by an average of 21.3 points, but they do have depth with 10 players averaging at least 11 minutes and four points. Josh Ibarra, a 6-11 junior center, had 16 points and 12 rebounds in the victory over Saint Peter’s to push his averages to 10.7 and 6.4, respectively, while shooting 56.1 percent from the field overall. Senior forward Colter Lasher leads the team in scoring (13.1), but must rebound from a 2-for-10 shooting effort last time out.

ABOUT INDIANA (7-1): Sophomore forward Juwan Morgan has filled in for Anunoby quite well, averaging 14.5 points and 6.5 rebounds in the last two contests while draining all 12 of his shot attempts. Junior guard James Blackmon Jr. continues his solid play, after missing more than half of last season with a knee injury, averaging 16.7 points to go along with 7.1 rebounds and 40.4 percent shooting from 3-point range. Blackmon’s backcourt partner Robert Johnson has also been efficient, connecting on 55.7 percent of his shots from the field and averaging 12.8 points – second on the team.

TIP-INS

1. The Hoosiers are among the national leaders in rebound margin (plus-14.9), but are committing 17.1 turnovers per contest.

2. Houston Baptist Gs junior Will Gates Jr. and freshman Jalon Gates are sons of Will Gates Sr., who starred in the basketball documentary “Hoop Dreams” in 1994.

3. Indiana can extend its home winning streak to 24 straight, which would be the sixth longest in the program’s history.

PREDICTION: Indiana 88, Houston Baptist 66