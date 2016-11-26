Preview: Houston Baptist at Marquette

After Marquette struggled during a pair of games last week at Madison Square Garden, coach Steve Wojciechowski sent a signal that playing time must be earned, something that will likely continue during Saturday's game against visiting Houston Baptist. Sam Hauser and Matt Heldt made their first career starts and all 10 scholarship players scored as the Golden Eagles topped the 100-point plateau Tuesday against IUPUI.

"We got away from what served us pretty well, not only in the first two games, but in exhibition games," Wojciechowski told the media. "They (the seniors) have been given prime time roles and there's responsibility that comes with it." What served the Golden Eagles well in their first two games and again against IUPUI was unselfishness, which in turn has led to strong shooting. In each of its three wins, Marquette recorded 22 assists against 12 in each of its two losses. The biggest beneficiary of the unselfish play against IUPUI was Haanif Cheatham, who scored 22 points on 8-of-11 shooting. The Huskies took advantage of a pair of lower division teams to earn their first wins, but if the results of games against Texas Tech and New Mexico are any indication, they will struggle against Marquette.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 2

ABOUT HOUSTON BAPTIST (2-2): Colter Lasher is the most consistent player for the Huskies of the Southland Conference, filling the stat sheet in every game. The senior forward has twice recorded 19 points while being among the team leaders in rebounds (19), assists (14) and steals (six). Lasher, Alex Fountain, Jalen Weber and Asa Cantwell are Houston Baptist's top 3-point shooters and they make at least 39.1 percent from beyond the arc.

ABOUT MARQUETTE (3-2): With the way he has played through the first five games, the freshman Hauser may continue to earn more playing time for the Golden Eagles. Aside from a scoreless hiccup against Michigan, the 6-7 guard leads Marquette with 11 made 3-pointers and was a force on the glass against IUPUI, pulling down a season-high nine rebounds. Markus Howard, another freshman, also makes the most of limited opportunities, leading the Golden Eagles in 3-point shooting percentage (6-of-11).

TIP-INS

1. In addition to leading Marquette in scoring, Cheatham is also first in assists (17), second in rebounding (22) and third in steals (seven).

2. Former Marquette player Will Gates, who was one of the subjects of the documentary "Hoop Dreams" has two sons - Will Jr. and Jalon - that play for Houston Baptist.

3. Marquette and Houston Baptist met once previously with the Golden Eagles posting a 31-point victory to open the 2008-09 season.

PREDICTION: Marquette 95, Houston Baptist 60