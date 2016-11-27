Marquette scoots past Houston Baptist

Luke Fischer and Jujuan Johnson scored 22 points each while Haanif Cheatham added 21 to lead Marquette to a 101-79 victory over Houston Baptist on Friday night at the Bradley Center in Milwaukee.

The Golden Eagles shot over 50 percent for a second straight game, hitting 37 of 66 shots including 10 of 28 3-pointers. Marquette moved the ball well, too, assisting on 25 of its shots.

Five players scored in double figures for the Cougars, who shot 43.3 percent from the field and made 10 of 21 3-point attempts.

Josh Ibarra led that group, scoring 12 points on 6-for-10 shooting with four rebounds, two assists and a steal.

Asa Cantwell and Colter Lasher added 11 points each. Lasher only made 3 of 11 shots on the night but went 2-for-4 from distance and made three of four free throws.

Fischer hit seven of his first eight shots for 17 points in the first half as Marquette shot 61.8 percent from the floor, hit six of 13 3-pointers and made eight of nine free throws.

Houston Baptist shot 35.5 percent and was 4-for-11 from distance over the first 20 minutes and got within five on a 3-pointer by Weber with 11:39 left.

But the Golden Eagles rattled off 10 straight points and Sam Hauser found Cheatham for an open jumper, making it a 34-19 game with 9:03 left.

Marquette led by as many as 25 in the second half, taking a 78-53 lead on a pair of free throws from Reinhardt with 11:23 left in the game.