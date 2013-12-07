Preview: Houston Baptist at Michigan

Michigan continues its growing process with a visit from Houston Baptist on Saturday in between two battles with national powers. The 21st-ranked Wolverines, who have only two upperclassmen on their roster, lost at No. 8 Duke 79-69 on Tuesday and welcomes No. 2 Arizona on Dec. 14. Nik Stauskas, Michigan’s leading scorer, returned from an ankle injury to score only four points against Duke and Caris LeVert emerged as the top offensive threat, matching a career-best with 24 points.

The Wolverines started four sophomores and a freshman against Duke while losing for the third time in five games away from home. Michigan is only shooting 44.3 percent from the field, eighth in the Big Ten through Wednesday, though it has made more than half its attempts in the last two home games. Houston Baptist, which plays its seventh road game, comes in off two-point victories over Army and Rice.

TV: Noon ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT HOUSTON BAPTIST (3-5): The Huskies beat Rice 73-71 at home Wednesday while shooting 48.1 percent from the field, an upgrade over its 42.2 mark overall. Sophomore guard Rob Lewis leads the team in scoring at 13.4 per contest and is averaging 15.8 over his last four outings. Tyler Russell, who like Lewis stands 6-0, recorded 21 points in the 74-72 overtime triumph at Army last Saturday and averages 11.5 while 6-8 Cody Joyce is third on the team in scoring at 9.8 and shoots 50.8 percent from the field.

ABOUT MICHIGAN (5-3): LeVert has scored 20 points or more in three games after averaging 2.3 as a freshman and the 6-6 guard is shooting 48.8 percent with seven turnovers overall while playing more than 33 minutes per game. Stauskas recorded at least 20 points in five straight games before missing the 87-45 victory over Coppin State and went 0-of-2 in 34 minutes versus Duke. Glenn Robinson III is third on the team in scoring (11.6), while combining for only 26 in the last three games, and Mitch McGary leads the way in rebounding (8.8).

TIP-INS

1. Stauskas has made 98 of his 221 attempts from 3-point range in the first 46 games of his career.

2. Houston Baptist averages 9.6 assists, ranking near the bottom among the 345 Division I teams.

3. Michigan is 3-0 this season and 79-25 overall at home since John Beilein took over as coach in 2007-08

PREDICTION: Michigan 86, Houston Baptist 58