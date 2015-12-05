Preview: Houston Baptist at Michigan

Michigan looks to win four straight games for the first time since Nov. 2014 when it hosts Houston Baptist on Saturday. The Wolverines beat Charlotte 102-47 and Texas 78-72 to finish fifth in the Battle 4 Atlantis before earning their first true road victory in three years with a 66-59 triumph over North Carolina State as part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge on Wednesday.

Michigan suffered a scare when starting point guard Derrick Walton Jr., who missed the final 12 games of last season with a toe problem, twisted his ankle late in the first half and did not return, but subsequent tests revealed that the injury is not as serious as first feared. “It looks like it’s not going to be a long-range thing,” Wolverines head coach John Beilein told reporters. “There is a sprain there so we’ll have to wait and we’ll know more probably before the game on Saturday.” Michigan cruised to a 107-53 win over Houston Baptist in the only previous meeting between the schools on Dec. 7, 2013 and the Wolverines hope to stay focused with a mouthwatering matchup with unbeaten SMU on deck. The Huskies snapped a four-game losing skid with a 77-73 win versus Rice on Wednesday and hope to spring another surprise on Saturday.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT HOUSTON BAPTIST (2-5): Anthony Odunsi shot 15-of-16 from the free-throw line, including six in the final minute, en route to a career-high 26 points in the win over Rice. “Anthony wants to win so badly that he is going to take it on his shoulders when he feels we have to have something done,” Huskies head coach Ron Cottrell told reporters. “Free throws were key in the second half and Anthony made all 10 of his attempts which were huge for us.” Colter Lasher added 15 points and a season-high seven rebounds while Reveal Chukwujekwu and Josh Ibarra scored 10 points apiece against the Owls.

ABOUT MICHIGAN (5-2): Caris LeVert continues to fill up the stat sheet after the senior guard recorded 18 points, nine rebounds and seven assists in the win over the Wolfpack. Duncan Robinson, who sat out last season after transfering from Division III Williams College, has been a revelation for Michigan as he is 20-of-33 from 3-point range, including five 3-pointers en route to 17 points against N.C. State. Spike Albrecht was named one of the nominees for the National Association of Basketball Coaches Allstate Good Works Team for his volunteering efforts with U-M Mott Children’s Hospital and the U-Meet the Athlete program among many others.

TIP-INS

1. LeVert has led Michigan in scoring in four of six games this season.

2. Robinson is 9-for-12 from 3-point range in his last two games.

3. Houston Baptist has lost 11 straight road games, dating back to last season.

PREDICTION: Michigan 102, Houston Baptist 66