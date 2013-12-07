No. 21 Michigan 107, Houston Baptist 53: Nik Stauskas scored a game-high 25 points, including six 3-pointers, as the Wolverines rolled over the visiting Huskies.

Glenn Robinson III recorded 17 points for Michigan (6-3), which tied the team record with 16 made 3-pointers in 26 attempts. Zak Irvin and Derrick Walton Jr. each added 14 points while Mitch McGary had 12 points, nine rebounds and six assists for the Wolverines, who shot 64.3 percent from the field.

Rob Lewis and Ricmonds Vilde led the way with 10 points each for Houston Baptist (3-6), which turned the ball over 16 times. The Huskies, who came in with two straight wins, shot 39 percent from the floor.

The Huskies made their first seven shots to stay within four through seven minutes before Michigan built a 22-6 run, capped by a Stauskas 3-pointer. Stauskas was 5-of-7 from behind the arc for 17 points, Robinson registered 14 and the Wolverines had only one turnover en route to a 60-34 lead at intermission.

Seven players had at least one assist as Michigan produced its highest first-half scoring total of the season while Houston Baptist made 14-of-21 attempts from the field. The Wolverines continued to push their lead higher in the second half and finished with 26 assists on 36 made field goals.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Stauskas has made 104 shots from 3-point range in 47 career games. … Houston Baptist was held to 4-of-17 from beyond the 3-point arc. … Michigan, which hosts No. 2 Arizona next Saturday, is 4-0 this season and 80-25 overall at home overall since John Beilein took over as coach in 2007-08.