Michigan 82, Houston Baptist 57

Guard Caris LeVert poured in 25 points, leading Michigan to an easy 82-57 win over Houston Baptist on Saturday at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich.

The Wolverines (6-2) jumped out to an 11-0 lead and never trailed en route to their fourth win in a row. They will travel to Dallas to take on No. 22 Southern Methodist on Tuesday.

Guard Anthony Odunsi had 15 points, and center Josh Ibarra finished with 10 points for Houston Baptist (2-6), which has lost five of six.

Michigan guard Duncan Robinson came off the bench to score 19 points. The sophomore hit five 3-pointers. Guard Aubrey Dawkins added 15 points for Michigan.

The Wolverines led 37-28 at halftime, behind 14 points from LeVert. Odunsi had eight to lead the Huskies in the first half.

LeVert also led Michigan in rebounds with eight.

Michigan started to pull away early in the second half and led 52-34 with 12:33 to play. The lead ballooned to 21 on a LeVert layup with eight minutes left.

The Wolverines forced 16 turnovers and only turned it over six times.