Preview: Houston Baptist at Northwestern

Four returning starters led by guard JerShon Cobb will open Northwestern Coach Chris Collins’ second season by hosting Houston Baptist on Friday. Cobb (12.2 points, 4.8 rebounds per game) is the Wildcats’ top returning scorer for a team that relies on tough defense. The four returning starters are joined by one of the best sixth men in the country in guard Tre Demps (11 points per game) and one of the nation’s better recruiting classes.

Leading the newcomers is freshmen Vic Law. “Vic is going to have a big role on our team,” Collins told reporters. “We’re going to expect him to play a lot early and be a big part.” Houston Baptist return three starters, led by guard Tyler Russell (8.3 points), from a team that finished last in the 14-team Southland Conference and hasn’t had a winning season since 2006-07.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, No TV

ABOUT HOUSTON BAPTIST (2013-14: 6-25): The Huskies lost their top scorer when Rob Lewis (12.8 points) transferred to Queens University in Charlotte, N.C. Marcel Smith (6.2 points, three assists), a 5-foot-6 point guard, returns to run the floor. Also back are starters Caleb Crayton (7.1 points, 4.1 rebounds) and center Ricmonds Vilde (6.5 points, 4.7 rebounds). This is Ron Cottrell’s 24th season as coach - all at Houston Baptist, where he is 426-317.

ABOUT NORTHWESTERN (2013-14: 14-19): Center Alex Olah (9.1 points, 5.2 rebounds) returns from a solid sophomore season, in which he started all but one game and had a team-leading 58 blocks. Senior guard Dave Sobolewski has scored 724 points in his Northwestern career and his 312 assists rank sixth in school history. Freshman guard Bryant McIntosh, who had a double-double with 15 points and 11 assists in an exhibition win over McKendree University on Nov. 7, is also expected to contribute.

TIP-INS

1. Northwestern won four Big 10 road games last season for the first time since 1959-60.

2. Olah’s 58 blocked shots were the most in school history since the statistic started being tracked in 1978-79.

3. The Wildcats aren’t afraid to start freshmen as forward Sanjay Lumpkin (4.8 rebounds) started 32 games last season and Northwestern has seven newcomers among its 13 roster players.

PREDICTION: Northwestern 72, Houston Baptist 54