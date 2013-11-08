Preview: Houston Baptist at Texas Tech

Texas Tech first-year coach Tubby Smith will see his team in action for the first time when the Red Raiders host Houston Baptist on Friday. Smith, the Red Raiders’ fourth coach in as many years, did not coach Texas Tech’s lone exhibition game because he was with family after the death of his mother last week. Smith brings a 511-226 record in 22 seasons that including 17 NCAA Tournament appearances, 19 seasons with at least 20 wins and the 1998 national title at Kentucky.

Smith’s rebuilding project will be aided by four returning starters and sixth-man Jaye Crockett, who combined to average 42.4 points last year. “I think we’re on the right track with some good returning players that I think will help us,” Smith told the Associated Press. “Because they were not far away last year.” The Huskies finished last season on a 10-3 run to advance to championship game of the Great West Conference Tournament before moving to the Southland Conference in the offseason.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Fox College Sports.

ABOUT HOUSTON BAPTIST (2012-13: 14-17, 3-5 Great West Conference): Junior guard Tyler Russell (11.4 points) returns to the Huskies after missing the last 16 games with a knee injury. Junior point guard Marcel Smith led the team with 79 assists and was second with 32 steals last year. The Huskies added 6-11 graduate transfer Ricmonds Vilde, who appeared in 15 games for Southern Methodist during the 2011-12 season but didn’t play last year after Larry Brown was hired.

ABOUT TEXAS TECH (2012-13: 11-20, 3-15 Big 12): Crockett led the Red Raiders with 11.9 points and 6.5 rebounds off the bench last year and Jordan Tolbert added 9.9 points. Point guard Robert Turner, who averaged 9.8 points and 2.9 assists at New Mexico Junior College, was Smith’s first recruit and is expected to contribute. Texas Tech’s other starter, Josh Gray, transferred to Odessa (Texas) College after leading the team in assists and steals last year.

TIP-INS

1. The Red Raiders have won four Big 12 Conference games over the past two seasons.

2. Texas Tech’s tough schedule includes dates with Alabama, Arizona, LSU and Arizona State.

3. Smith is one of nine coaches to take four different schools to the NCAA Tournament and can join Lon Kruger as the only coaches to take five.

PREDICTION: Texas Tech 66, Houston Baptist 57