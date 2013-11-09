Texas Tech 76, Houston Baptist 61: Jordan Tolbert had 16 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Red Raiders past the Huskies in the teams’ season opener.

Robert Turner added 12 points for Texas Tech, which never trailed after the first five minutes. The Red Raiders outrebounded the Huskies 42-33 and forced 12 turnovers.

Tyler Russell had a game-high 19 points for Houston Baptist. Rob Lewis added 12 points and Cody Joyce chipped in 11.

The Huskies hung around until Turner and Tolbert combined for six straight points for a 24-16 lead with 6:47 left in the first half. Tolbert then scored six of the Red Raiders’ final nine points of the half on the way to a 33-25 lead at the break.

The Huskies never threatened in the second half, trailing by double digits after Alex Foster and Toddrick Gotcher scored back-to-back buckets for a 47-34 lead. Aaron Ross’ 3-pointer with 4:16 left gave Texas Tech its biggest lead at 70-52.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Texas Tech has won 14 straight season openers at home. ... The Red Raiders hit 3-of-17 3-pointers while Houston Baptist hit 4-of-14. ... Texas Tech 7-0 F Dejan Kravic led the team with three assists.