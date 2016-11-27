Preview: Howard at Georgetown

You won't find many people who head to Hawaii and come home disappointed, but that's exactly what happened to Georgetown, which entered the Maui Invitational with high hopes but settled for a fourth-place showing. The Hoyas will look to improve upon a dreadful effort in the third-place game against Oklahoma State as they host Howard on Sunday in the opener of a four-game homestand.

The Hoyas were on a high after upsetting No. 13 Oregon on Monday but looked overmatched in a 73-57 setback against No. 16 Wisconsin and then committed 28 turnovers on the way to a 97-70 loss to the Cowboys. "We did not do a good job of protecting the ball," coach John Thompson III said of the Hoyas, who have lost four of their first six games of the season for the first time since 1971-72 . "We did not do a good job of keeping our dribble, maintaining our dribble. Once you pick it up, you're dead." Georgetown jumped out to an 8-0 lead against Oklahoma State but fell flat from there, allowing the Cowboys to shoot better than 50 percent while forcing just 11 turnovers. Howard is still looking for its first win of the season following a 94-78 loss Nov. 19 to Gardner-Webb.

TV: 1:30 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT HOWARD (0-4): Still dealing with the absence of senior guard James Daniel, who led Division I in scoring last season at 27.1 points per game, the Bison enter the weekend as one of the worst offensive teams in the country, scoring a paltry 60 points per game (338th in the nation) while averaging 33 rebounds (311th) and 8.3 assists (346th). Junior guard James Miller, who played just five games before suffering a broken hand that ended his 2015-16 season, leads the way with 13.3 points per game -- a mark bolstered by a 27-point effort against Gardner-Webb. Damon Collins is off to a hot start, leading the team in rebounds (5.8 per game) and assists (2.8) while shooting 54.5 percent from the field.

ABOUT GEORGETOWN (2-4): Oklahoma State did a sensational job neutralizing Hoyas guard L.J. Peak, who managed just nine points on 3-of-9 shooting while committing four turnovers. Peak (16.2 per game) remains second on the team in scoring behind Rodney Pryor (18.0), who led the way with 15 points against Oklahoma State in 33 minutes. As bad as the result was, Thompson's decision to insert Akoy Agau and Bradley Hayes into the starting lineup in place of Isaac Copeland and Jessie Govan paid immediate dividends; Agau had 11 points despite fouling out after just 18 minutes of action, while Hayes contributed 13 points and a team-best nine rebounds while adding two steals and a block.

TIP-INS

1. The 28 turnovers are the most Georgetown has had in a game since 1994.

2. It isn't clear when Daniel, who suffered a sprained ankle in practice prior to the start of the season, will return to action.

3. The Bison have lost each of their first four games by at least 16 points.

PREDICTION: Georgetown 77, Howard 61