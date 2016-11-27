Pryor shoots Georgetown over Howard

Senior guard Rodney Pryor scored 26 points, including five 3-pointers, and Georgetown outlasted winless Howard for an 85-72 win Sunday at Verizon Center in Washington, D.C.

Junior forward Akoy Agau had 14 points and eight rebounds for the Hoyas (3-4), who snapped a two-game losing streak.

Early in the second half, Pryor hit a 3-pointer from the deep corner and was fouled. He hit the free throw to extend the Georgetown lead to 56-40. But the Bison would not go away and were down only eight at 67-59 after a basket from Charles Williams with seven minutes to play.

The Hoyas finally closed the door with Marcus Derrickson knocking down a 3-pointer that pushed the lead 16 with two minutes to play. Georgetown hit 13 3-pointers in the game.

Howard junior guard James Miller scored a game-high 30 points, and senior forward Solomon Mangham added 13 points and six rebounds for the Bison (0-5), who got off to a slow start.

Georgetown scored the first 16 points of the game, before Miller threw down a one-handed dunk for the Bison's' first field goal.

The Hoyas were up 40-22 after a 3-pointer by Tre' Campbell with seven minutes to go in the first half. Georgetown hit seven 3-pointers in the first half and threatened to blow Howard out of the gym before halftime.

But the Bison persevered and closed the first half with a 17-8 run to trim the Georgetown lead to 45-35 at intermission. Miller had 16 in the first half to keep Howard in the game.

The Hoyas host Coppin State on Wednesday, before heading into their December slate that features a showdown against No. 18 Syracuse.

Howard will host American on Saturday.