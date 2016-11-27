FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Pryor shoots Georgetown over Howard
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Samsung chief convicted
Business
Samsung chief convicted
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
POLITICS
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 27, 2016 / 9:11 PM / 9 months ago

Pryor shoots Georgetown over Howard

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Pryor shoots Georgetown over Howard

Senior guard Rodney Pryor scored 26 points, including five 3-pointers, and Georgetown outlasted winless Howard for an 85-72 win Sunday at Verizon Center in Washington, D.C.

Junior forward Akoy Agau had 14 points and eight rebounds for the Hoyas (3-4), who snapped a two-game losing streak.

Related Coverage

Early in the second half, Pryor hit a 3-pointer from the deep corner and was fouled. He hit the free throw to extend the Georgetown lead to 56-40. But the Bison would not go away and were down only eight at 67-59 after a basket from Charles Williams with seven minutes to play.

The Hoyas finally closed the door with Marcus Derrickson knocking down a 3-pointer that pushed the lead 16 with two minutes to play. Georgetown hit 13 3-pointers in the game.

Howard junior guard James Miller scored a game-high 30 points, and senior forward Solomon Mangham added 13 points and six rebounds for the Bison (0-5), who got off to a slow start.

Georgetown scored the first 16 points of the game, before Miller threw down a one-handed dunk for the Bison's' first field goal.

The Hoyas were up 40-22 after a 3-pointer by Tre' Campbell with seven minutes to go in the first half. Georgetown hit seven 3-pointers in the first half and threatened to blow Howard out of the gym before halftime.

But the Bison persevered and closed the first half with a 17-8 run to trim the Georgetown lead to 45-35 at intermission. Miller had 16 in the first half to keep Howard in the game.

The Hoyas host Coppin State on Wednesday, before heading into their December slate that features a showdown against No. 18 Syracuse.

Howard will host American on Saturday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.