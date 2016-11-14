Preview: Howard at Marquette

At least once or twice a year, senior Jajuan Johnson has the type of game he had in the season opener for Marquette, which goes for win No. 2 Monday against visiting Howard in the 2K Classic benefiting Wounded Warrior project. Johnson was otherworldly against Vanderbilt, making 9-of-13 from the field and producing six steals, four rebounds and three assists for the Golden Eagles.

Johnson was not alone as four players scored in double figures and Marquette filled the stat sheet to the tune of 39 rebounds, 22 assists and 13 steals. "If you want to have a good season, your seniors have to play well," Golden Eagles coach Steve Wojciechowski told the media. "You can overcomplicate it, you can stat it to death, but if your seniors have a great season then you have a great chance to have a great season." Marquette's other senior - Luke Fischer - was a rock on the inside with seven rebounds and three blocks while contributing 18 points and needs to continue to be to offset the loss of Henry Ellenson. The outstanding play should continue as the Golden Eagles have a fairly weak non-conference schedule, which includes only one true road game and one contest against a ranked team. Meanwhile, the Bison were one of the weaker members of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference last season and started their year with an 18-point loss at Michigan, which is Marquette's next opponent Thursday at Madison Square Garden.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT HOWARD (0-1): Just as was the case last season, the Bison were done in against Michigan by having too many turnovers (17) and not enough assists (seven). Howard's lack of success isn't due to lack of experience as four of the five starters are in their fourth season under coach Kevin Nickleberry. Damon Collins (10.1 points) and James Miller (15.0) averaged in double figures last season and scored 12 and 10 points, respectively, against Michigan.

ABOUT MARQUETTE (1-0): Sam Hauser, a 6-6 freshman and the reigning Wisconsin Mr. Basketball, didn't look out of place in the opener, hitting on 4-of-7 3-pointers for 14 points to lead a group of three newcomers to Wojciechowski's team. Katin Reinhardt, the graduate transfer from USC who has appeared in two NCAA Tournaments, was the only player to struggle with his shot as he made only 4-of-14 to go with four rebounds, three assists and two steals. Freshman Markus Howard, who won a gold medal with the USA under-17 team at the FIBA World Championships, got his feet wet with two assists in 11 minutes.

TIP-INS

1. The Golden Eagles have enjoyed quite a bit of success during in-season tournaments, posting a 31-9 record and winning five titles since 2004-05.

2. Wojciechowski is 34-32 at Marquette with 10 of the losses coming against Villanova and Xavier.

3. Marquette, which is celebrating its 100th season, is 28-0 versus the MEAC.

PREDICTION: Marquette 97, Howard 60