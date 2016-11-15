FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Marquette cruises past Howard
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
BOXING
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 15, 2016 / 4:30 AM / 9 months ago

Marquette cruises past Howard

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Marquette cruises past Howard

Marquette opened the second half with a 12-2 run and coasted to an 81-49 victory over Howard on Monday night at the Bradley Center in Milwaukee.

Jajuan Johnson and Katin Reinhardt scored 14 points each for the Golden Eagles. Point guard Haanif Cheatham added 12 with seven rebounds, six assists and two steals

Related Coverage

Sam Hauser hit three 3-pointers and finished with 10 points and with six rebounds for Marquette, which shot 50.9 percent from the floor and made 9 of 21 3-pointers.

Senior forward Solomon Mangham led Howard with 15 points on 6-of-11 shooting, including three 3-pointers, but the Bison shot just 30.4 percent from the field and went 4 of 15 from distance while committing 18 turnovers.

After Mangham opened the second half with a jumper to make it a 34-25 game, the Bison missed their next eight shots and didn't get another field goal until Mangham connected for a jumper with 14:15 left.

By then, Marquette was up 46-30 and went up by as many as 30 in the final minutes.

The Golden Eagles did get a scare early in the second half when Luke Fisher went to the ground hard after getting called for a block early in the first half. He went to the locker room for treatment on what the school called a left shoulder contusion but returned to the floor late and finished with six points on 3-of-4 shooting and four rebounds.

The loss dropped Howard, the preseason pick to win the MEAC but still without injured conference preseason player of the year James Daniel III, to 0-2. The Golden Eagles improved to 2-0 as they prepare to face Michigan on Thursday night at Madison Square Garden.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.