Marquette cruises past Howard

Marquette opened the second half with a 12-2 run and coasted to an 81-49 victory over Howard on Monday night at the Bradley Center in Milwaukee.

Jajuan Johnson and Katin Reinhardt scored 14 points each for the Golden Eagles. Point guard Haanif Cheatham added 12 with seven rebounds, six assists and two steals

Sam Hauser hit three 3-pointers and finished with 10 points and with six rebounds for Marquette, which shot 50.9 percent from the floor and made 9 of 21 3-pointers.

Senior forward Solomon Mangham led Howard with 15 points on 6-of-11 shooting, including three 3-pointers, but the Bison shot just 30.4 percent from the field and went 4 of 15 from distance while committing 18 turnovers.

After Mangham opened the second half with a jumper to make it a 34-25 game, the Bison missed their next eight shots and didn't get another field goal until Mangham connected for a jumper with 14:15 left.

By then, Marquette was up 46-30 and went up by as many as 30 in the final minutes.

The Golden Eagles did get a scare early in the second half when Luke Fisher went to the ground hard after getting called for a block early in the first half. He went to the locker room for treatment on what the school called a left shoulder contusion but returned to the floor late and finished with six points on 3-of-4 shooting and four rebounds.

The loss dropped Howard, the preseason pick to win the MEAC but still without injured conference preseason player of the year James Daniel III, to 0-2. The Golden Eagles improved to 2-0 as they prepare to face Michigan on Thursday night at Madison Square Garden.