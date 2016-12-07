Preview: Howard at Maryland

Second-half deficits are no big deal for Maryland, which hosts Howard on Wednesday having authored its share of late comebacks in the first month of the season. The Terrapins did it again Saturday, rallying from 12 points down to upend Oklahoma State 71-70, the fourth time this season they have come back from at least nine points down in the final 20 minutes.

“This group of mine, it’s amazing what they do,” Maryland coach Mark Turgeon told reporters after Melo Trimble’s two free throws with 9.4 seconds left secured the Terrapins’ latest thrilling triumph. “We have all these young kids playing and we keep battling.” Maryland held one of the nation’s top-five offenses to 27 second-half points, coming back from a dozen down with 12:11 to go despite missing all 10 of its second-half 3-point attempts. Just as encouraging for the Terrapins is the way they grinded out an impressive non-conference victory despite shooting 40.7 percent from the field and committing 18 turnovers. The Bison snapped a season-opening five-game losing streak with a 71-54 victory Saturday over American.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT HOWARD (1-5): James Miller scored 30 points for the second consecutive game in Saturday’s victory, and Howard scored 23 points off 23 turnovers. Miller leads three players averaging in double figures at 16.6 points per game, while Damon Collins is third on the team in scoring (10.2) and first in rebounding (5.2). The Bison, who have eight seniors on their roster, have been outscored by 20.2 points per game.

ABOUT MARYLAND (8-1): The Terrapins continue relying heavily on three talented freshmen – Justin Jackson, Anthony Cowan and Kevin Huerter – who average 27.2 or more minutes, and that trio is averaging 28.1 points per game. Trimble leads Maryland in scoring at 19.3 points per game while shooting 80.6 percent from the free-throw line and displaying a knack for scoring critical points late in close contests. The Terrapins are holding opponents to 39.7 percent shooting from the field.

TIP-INS

1. After facing Howard, the Terrapins host St. Peter’s and Jacksonville State before a road game at Charlotte on Dec. 20, in advance of the Big Ten opener Dec. 27 against Illinois.

2. Maryland F Damonte Dodd, who had scored nine points with 14 rebounds in his previous three games, finished with 12 points, eight rebounds and three blocks Saturday.

3. Howard is shooting just 29.7 percent from 3-point range while allowing opponents to shoot 43.4 percent.

PREDICTION: Maryland 85, Howard 61