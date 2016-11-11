Preview: Howard at Michigan

Michigan begins the season unranked for the second straight year, but hopes to build on its NCAA tournament appearance when it hosts Howard on Friday. The Wolverines overcame season-ending injuries to co-captains Caris LeVert (foot) and Spike Albrecht (hip) to sneak into the tournament via the First Four route before bowing out to Notre Dame in the first round, and they hope to book a return trip despite some major roster upheaval in the offseason.

LeVert was selected in the first round of the NBA Draft by the Brooklyn Nets while Albrecht (Purdue), Ricky Doyle (FGCU), Aubrey Dawkins (Central Florida) and Kam Chatman (Detroit Mercy) all transferred. Seniors Derrick Walton Jr. and Zak Irvin will be counted on to shoulder most of the scoring load while sophomore center Mo Wagner hopes to become a force in the middle after showing flashes of brilliance down the stretch last season. Michigan also dealt with some turnover on the coaching front as assistants Bacari Alexander (Detroit Mercy) and Lavall Jordan (Milwaukee) left Ann Arbor to accept head-coaching jobs while defensive specialist Billy Donlon, who compiled an 109-94 record as the head man at Wright State, was brought in to shore up a unit that ranked 253rd nationally in field-goal percentage defense (44.8) last season. Howard has been picked to win the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference by the media and hopes to hit the ground running by pulling off the upset in Ann Arbor.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, BTN Plus

ABOUT HOWARD (2015-16: 12-20): Reigning MEAC Player of the Year James Daniel III, who led the nation in scoring (27.1) last season, suffered an ankle injury in practice and will be sidelined for the next four weeks. "The timing is bad and he worked so hard in the offseason to prepare for this," Howard head coach Kevin Nickelberry told reporters. "We will have to have people step up and pick up the slack and I'm confident that we will." Senior center Marcel Boyd was named to the preseason All-MEAC First Team after averaging 10.4 points and 9.9 rebounds per game last year.

ABOUT MICHIGAN (2015-16: 23-13): Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman, who averaged 13.1 points and 2.4 rebounds over the final 10 games, missed the 77-49 exhibition win against Armstrong State on Friday but is expected to recover in time for the season opener. Walton was named to the preseason All-Big Ten First Team after scoring 11.6 points to go along with 5.4 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game last year. ESPN Top 100 recruit Xavier Simpson, who was named Ohio's Mr. Basketball last year, is expected to see a significant amount of time at point guard while shooting guard Ibi Watson and centers Jon Teske and Austin Davis round out the 2016 recruiting class.

TIP-INS

1. Michigan SG Duncan Robinson finished ninth nationally in 3-point field goal percentage (45.0) last season.

2. The Wolverines are 50-1 when scoring 80 or more points under John Beilein.

3. Daniel is Howard's all-time leading scorer with 1,899 points.

PREDICTION: Michigan 87, Howard 60