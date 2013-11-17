Preview: Howard at Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh looks to move to 3-0 for the second consecutive season as it hosts Howard in the Progressive Legends Classic on Sunday. The Panthers, who won the tournament in 2008, have knocked off Savannah State and Fresno State to start the season. Coach Jamie Dixon notes his team’s size as a strength, particularly at the guard position, telling the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, “We have bigger guards than ever in James [Robinson] and Cameron [Wright] and we have pretty good size and athleticism.”

Against the Bulldogs, after falling behind early, Dixon had the Panthers switch from a man-to-man defense to a 2-3 zone and the strategy turned the game around. Pittsburgh limited Fresno State to 19-of-51 shooting and has held its first two opponents to 33.9 percent overall. Howard has lost two straight after a 2-0 start of their own.

TV: 5 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT HOWARD (2-2): The Bison got rolled at Harvard last time out, falling 76-44 while shooting 0-for-10 from 3-point range. James Daniel leads the Bison - and ranks fifth in the MEAC - averaging 21 points per game. Prince Okoroh is the only other player averaging double digits for Howard, chipping in 11.8 points per game to go with a team-high 12 steals.

ABOUT PITTSBURGH (2-0): The Panthers outrebounded the Bulldogs 48-25 on Tuesday and will look to use their size to outwork opponents on the boards all season. Talib Zanna had 19 points and 10 rebounds against Fresno State after missing the opener for a violation of team rules, while Wright is averaging 11.5 points and a team-best three steals per game. Lamar Patterson’s 14 assists through two games leads the team and the ACC.

TIP-INS

1. Pittsburgh has beaten Howard all four times they’ve met on the hardwood, including a 70-46 decision last season.

2. The Panthers are 103-3 against nonconference opponents at the Petersen Events Center.

3. Pittsburgh C Derrick Randall, a transfer from Rutgers, recorded career bests with 12 points and 12 rebounds in the season opener against the Tigers.

PREDICTION: Pittsburgh 85, Howard 68