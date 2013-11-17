FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pittsburgh 84, Howard 52
Sections
Featured
Trump scrambles to convince Americans he can handle Puerto Rico crisis
Puerto Rico
Trump scrambles to convince Americans he can handle Puerto Rico crisis
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Military option not preferred: Trump
North Korea
Military option not preferred: Trump
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 18, 2013 / 12:16 AM / 4 years ago

Pittsburgh 84, Howard 52

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Pittsburgh 84, Howard 52: Lamar Patterson scored a game-high 20 points on 7-of-11 shooting, including 4-of-5 3-pointers, as the Panthers utilized a fast start to dispose of the Bison in the Progressive Legends Classic.

Michael Young added 11 points, converting on all four of his field-goal attempts, as well as two free-throw tries for Pittsburgh (3-0), which forced 18 Howard turnovers. Cameron Wright chipped in with nine points for the Panthers.

James Daniel led the Bison (2-3) with 22 points but Howard struggled from the field all day, shooting 17-of-47. Solomon Mangham totaled 10 points for the Bison, who have lost by 32 points in each of their last two games.

Patterson pushed Pittsburgh to a commanding lead off the opening jump, scoring eight points in the first 4:28 as part of an 18-1 run to start the game. Howard was unable to chip away at the advantage and found itself doubled up at the break, 48-24, as the Panthers set a school record for field-goal percentage in a half, shooting 17-for-21.

It took Pittsburgh nearly three minutes to record a point in the second half but the lead was never in danger. The Panthers emptied the bench down the stretch, as eight reserves saw playing time.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Pittsburgh is 5-0 all-time against Howard. ... Howard F Prince Okoroh, who entered play averaging 11.8 points, was held to only five on 1-of-5 shooting. ... The Panthers are 3-0 for the second consecutive season.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.