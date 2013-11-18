(Updated: ADDS “host” in lede CORRECTS Daniel James in 3rd graph)

Pittsburgh 84, Howard 52: Lamar Patterson scored a game-high 20 points on 7-of-11 shooting, including 4-of-5 3-pointers, as the host Panthers utilized a fast start to dispose of the Bison in the Progressive Legends Classic.

Michael Young added 11 points, converting on all four of his field-goal attempts, as well as two free-throw tries for Pittsburgh (3-0), which forced 18 Howard turnovers. Cameron Wright chipped in with nine points for the Panthers.

Daniel James led the Bison (2-3) with 22 points but Howard struggled from the field all day, shooting 17-of-47. Solomon Mangham totaled 10 points for the Bison, who have lost by 32 points in each of their last two games.

Patterson pushed Pittsburgh to a commanding lead off the opening jump, scoring eight points in the first 4:28 as part of an 18-1 run to start the game. Howard was unable to chip away at the advantage and found itself doubled up at the break 48-24 as the Panthers set a school record for field-goal percentage in a half, shooting 17-for-21.

It took Pittsburgh nearly three minutes to record a point in the second half but the lead was never in danger. The Panthers emptied the bench down the stretch as eight reserves saw playing time.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Pittsburgh is 5-0 all-time against Howard. ... Howard F Prince Okoroh, who entered play averaging 11.8 points, was held to only five on 1-of-5 shooting. ... The Panthers are 3-0 for the second consecutive season.