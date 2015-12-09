Preview: Howard at Purdue

No. 11 Purdue features an outstanding defense and a pair of 7-footers who dominate the paint, but the Boilermakers have a budding young star in freshmen Caleb Swanigan. Coming off his second double-double of the season, the 6-foot-9, 260-pounder and his teammates seek a 13th straight win at Mackey Arena when Howard steps on the court Wednesday.

Swanigan has received little publicity thus far, but the McDonald’s All-American leads the team in minutes per game (27.9) and rebounds (9.3), while contributing 8.3 points, 2.3 assists and solid defense. He had 11 points, 14 rebounds and four assists in Monday’s 80-53 victory over IUPUI. ”Coming into this game, our focus wasn’t really on offense,” Swanigan told reporters after the win. “Rebounding and playing defense are things you can always do when your shots aren’t falling. I try to play as hard as I can every night. You can control your effort every night.” The Bison, who are coming off a 71-69 MEAC Conference victory over North Carolina Central on Monday, will have a tough time matching up with Swanigan, 7-2 Isaac Haas and 7-0 A.J. Hammons.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT HOWARD (6-3): James Daniel III scored 27 points and knocked down a jumper with one second left to snap the Eagles’ 38-game home winning streak. The 5-10 junior is averaging 28.4 points, is shooting 39.5 percent on his 8.4 3-point attempts per game and 86.8 percent on his nearly 12 free throws per contest. Howard will have to rely on 6-11 junior Marcel Boyd (7.4 points per game, 9 rebounds) and 6-10 senior Oliver Ellison (2.7, 3.0) -- the only two contributors on the Bison squad over 6-7 -- to battle the Purdue bigs.

ABOUT PURDUE (9-0): The Boilermakers limited IUPUI to 33 percent shooting and reserves Hammons (14 points on 6-of-6 shooting) and Kendall Stephens (13 points, three 3-pointers) led the way on offense. Purdue is second in the country in field-goal percentage defense (33 percent) and holds a plus-12.7 rebounding margin. Haas averages 14.1 points and 5.4 rebounds while Hammons chips in 13 points and 7.6 rebounds, and the duo combines to shoot 66 percent.

TIP-INS:

1. Purdue coach Matt Painter is hopeful that Rapheal Davis, the team’s No. 3 scorer (11.6) and the reigning Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, will be able to play after missing the last four games with a sprained knee.

2. The Boilermakers are 9-0 for the tenth time ever and for just the fifth time in the NCAA Tournament era since 1938 (1937-38, 1992-93, 1993-94, 2009-10, 2014-15).

3. Swanigan, who averaged 22.6 points and 13.7 rebounds in leading Homestead High School in Fort Wayne, Ind., to a state title, is Purdue’s first McDonald’s All-American since Mike Robinson in 1996.

PREDICTION: Purdue 77, Howard 52