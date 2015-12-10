No. 11 Purdue 93, Howard 55

No. 11 Purdue got 19 points and 12 rebounds from freshman power forward Caleb Swanigan and used a 36-6 first-half blitz to run away from Howard 93-55 on Wednesday night at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind.

Howard (6-4) played without Division I scoring leader James Daniel, who missed the game with a toe injury. Daniel was averaging 28.4 points per game.

Purdue, which got 14 points from guard Kendall Stephens and 10 from guard Rapheal Davis, is 10-0 for the first time since the 2009-2010 team won its first 14.

The Boilermakers led Howard 12-11 with 15:14 remaining in the opening half when they began the 36-6 run that created a 48-17 lead. Four different Purdue players made a 3-pointer during the game-deciding blitz.

Purdue shot 58.3 percent from the field in the first half, after which it led 56-24. The Boilermakers finished with 28 assists on their 34 made field goals.

Guard Dalique Mingo led Howard with 14 points and center Marcel Boyd scored 12 before fouling out.