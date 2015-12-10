FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
No. 11 Purdue 93, Howard 55
#US College Basketball
December 10, 2015 / 2:24 AM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

No. 11 Purdue got 19 points and 12 rebounds from freshman power forward Caleb Swanigan and used a 36-6 first-half blitz to run away from Howard 93-55 on Wednesday night at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind.

Howard (6-4) played without Division I scoring leader James Daniel, who missed the game with a toe injury. Daniel was averaging 28.4 points per game.

Purdue, which got 14 points from guard Kendall Stephens and 10 from guard Rapheal Davis, is 10-0 for the first time since the 2009-2010 team won its first 14.

The Boilermakers led Howard 12-11 with 15:14 remaining in the opening half when they began the 36-6 run that created a 48-17 lead. Four different Purdue players made a 3-pointer during the game-deciding blitz.

Purdue shot 58.3 percent from the field in the first half, after which it led 56-24. The Boilermakers finished with 28 assists on their 34 made field goals.

Guard Dalique Mingo led Howard with 14 points and center Marcel Boyd scored 12 before fouling out.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
