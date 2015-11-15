Preview: Howard at Rutgers

The 15-game losing streak Rutgers carried over from last season ended with a 72-59 win over Division III Rutgers-Newark on Friday. The Scarlet Knights look to keep their new streak alive when they host Howard on Sunday.

With two of his teammates serving suspensions on Friday, Mike Williams picked up the slack with a team-high 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Scarlet Knights. Corey Sanders, Rutgers’ much-hyped freshman, was suspended for the season opener after playing in an unsanctioned summer event but will make his debut on Sunday against Howard. Junior college transfer Deshawn Freeman missed the first half of Friday’s game due to a violation of team rules but came off the bench to score 13 points in the second half. Howard, meanwhile, played with a full squad on Saturday but was overcome by a late rally from Massachusetts and the Bison fell 85-79 in their season opener.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network Plus

ABOUT HOWARD (0-1): The Bison were up 54-40 on UMass in the second half but a nearly five-minute scoring drought allowed the Minutemen to chip away at the deficit and eventually grab the lead late in the game. James Daniel paced Howard with a career-high 30 points and James Miller added 27, as the duo combined to take 40 of the team’s 62 shots. The stamina of Howard’s starting guards will be tested after playing 39 and 36 minutes, respectively, the day before.

ABOUT RUTGERS (1-0): The Scarlet Knights were in danger of matching the school record for consecutive losses but did enough to end the longstanding skid. “That was the biggest thing for us,” senior guard Bishop Daniels told reporters after the game. ”At the same time, that’s in the past. New team and we have a new mindset.” The win marked the first for Rutgers since Jan. 11 when the Scarlet Knights upset then-No. 4 Wisconsin 67-62 at home.

TIP-INS

1. Both teams are making their second appearance in the opening round of the Men Who Speak Up Main Event, which wraps up next week at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

2. The Scarlet Knights, who shot 29.5 from behind the arc last season, still show signs of struggling from long range after making 5-of-18 3-pointers in Friday’s win.

3. The Bison return four starters from last season’s team, which posted their best record in over a decade at 16-16.

PREDICTION: Rutgers 80, Howard 66