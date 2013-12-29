Preview: Howard at Southern California

Southern California will get its final tune-up before Pac-12 Conference play begins next week when it hosts undermanned Howard on Sunday. Howard coach Kevin Nickelberry announced Friday that leading scorer James Daniel (toe) and starting guard James Miller (knee) did not make the trip to Los Angeles. The Trojans are getting stronger as their top returning scorer from last season - shooting guard J.T. Terrell - ended an eight-game suspension for poor academic performance when he played in USC’s most recent game, a 79-76 overtime victory Dec. 22 against Dayton, scoring six points in 13 minutes.

Terrell’s return will likely soon necessitate the departure of sophomore Chass Bryan or freshman Julian Jacobs from the starting lineup. Bryan seems the most likely candidate as he has scored more than three points just once this season and is shooting 34.5 percent from the field overall. USC starting point guard Pe’Shon Howard thrived in Terrell’s absence, averaging 14.4 points in the eight games Terrell was out and seven points in the four games he played.

TV: 5 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT HOWARD (3-12): The Bison will need to lean heavily on 6-5 swingman Prince Okoroh, who is averaging 15.8 points and a team-high six rebounds. Solomon Mangham, a 6-7 post player, is coming off double figures in scoring in back-to-back games for the first time in his freshman season. Marcel Boyd, a 6-10 freshman center for Howard, will face a difficult matchup against 7-2 center Omar Oraby of the Trojans.

ABOUT SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA (8-4): Byron Wesley showed signs of ending a month-long shooting slump when he finished 11-for-17 and scored 26 points against Dayton. Wesley, the team’s leading scorer and rebounder at 16.8 points and 7.2 rebounds, shot 35.6 from the field in the previous seven games. Wesley’s biggest drop-off has come from 3-point range, where he’s shooting 21.7 percent after hitting on 39.7 percent of his long-distance tries a year ago.

TIP-INS

1. The Trojans are 5-0 this season when Wesley scores more than 15 points.

2. USC has won eight consecutive home games dating to last season.

3. Oliver Ellison, a backup center for Howard, will be a game-time decision after suffering a high ankle sprain that kept him out of the Bisons’ most recent game, a 77-59 loss Dec. 17 against Liberty.

PREDICTION: USC 78, Howard 62