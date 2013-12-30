Southern California 82, Howard 60: Byron Wesley had 20 points and eight rebounds as the host Trojans wrapped up the nonconference portion of their schedule with a decisive win.

J.T. Terrell, in his second game back after serving an eight-game suspension, added 18 points off the bench for USC (9-4). Pe’Shon Howard went scoreless but pitched in nine assists and seven rebounds, and Omar Oraby grabbed 10 more boards as the Trojans dominated the glass, 48-26.

Solomon Mangham and Prince Okoroh scored 11 points apiece for Howard (3-13), which played without leading scorer James Daniel (toe) and starting guard James Miller (knee). Keon Hill added nine points and five assists for the Bison.

The Trojans kept Howard in the game in the first half thanks to 12 turnovers and nine missed free throws. The Bison only trailed by three at the break, but that was as close as they’d get after USC opened the second half with an 8-0 run in the first 52 seconds.

Wesley’s three-point play later in the half highlighted a 10-0 run that stretched the lead to 59-40. The Trojans put together one more burst of nine unanswered points to extend their lead to 77-49 with just under four minutes left and USC began to lift its starters.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Trojans are 6-0 this season when Wesley scores more than 15 points. … The Trojans have won nine consecutive home games dating to last season. … USC opens Pac-12 play next Sunday at UCLA.