New Mexico State 77, Idaho 55: Daniel Mullings scored a game-high 18 points and grabbed eight rebounds as the Aggies rolled to their third straight Western Athletic Conference title in Las Vegas.

Sim Bhullar, a 7-foot-5, 355-pounder from Toronto, added 14 points and nine rebounds as second-seeded New Mexico State (26-9) won its fifth straight game. Tshilidzi Nephawe chipped in with a dozen points and seven rebounds for the Aggies, who earned their 21st NCAA tournament berth.

Stephen Madison paced Idaho (16-18) with 17 points. Mike Scott added 14 points for the fifth-seeded Vandals, who knocked off top seed Utah Valley State on Friday.

The Aggies trailed 8-3 but went on a 20-5 run capped by a 3-pointer by Kevin Aronis to take a 23-13 lead and they never trailed again. Bhullar had 10 points at the half as New Mexico State shot 55.6 percent from the field and took a 39-25 lead into the break.

The Vandals trimmed an 18-point deficit to 11 on a Madison 3-pointer with 13:54 left. The Aggies responded with an 11-1 run to take a 64-43 with eight minutes to play and cruised from there.

GAME NOTEBOOK: It was Idaho’s last game in the WAC. The Vandals are moving to the Big Sky Conference next season. ... New Mexico State improved to 5-1 in WAC title games. ... Bhullar blocked one shot, giving him 99 for the season.