Preview: Idaho at Oklahoma

With two victories under its belt, Oklahoma will look to keep the offense rolling when it hosts Idaho on Wednesday as part of the Coaches vs. Cancer Classic. After averaging 69 and 71 points per game in coach Lon Kruger’s first two seasons, the Sooners have raced out to an 88.5-point pace to start 2013-14. Led by guard Buddy Hield’s career-high 23, five Sooners tallied double-figure scoring in a 95-82 win over North Texas on Monday as Oklahoma racked up its highest point total since 2009.

Idaho’s trip comes on the heels of a season-opening 67-63 victory over Western Illinois in which preseason All-WAC forward Stephen Madison went for 21 points and 14 rebounds. Madison earned the honor after averaging 14.1 points and 4.7 rebounds in 2012-13. Contending with Madison in the frontcourt are Sooners forwards Cameron Clark and Ryan Spangler, who each scored 11 points against North Texas.

TV: 8 p.m., ET, Fox Sports Oklahoma

ABOUT IDAHO (1-0): Madison and fellow preseason All-WAC selection Connor Hill are hoping to lead the Vandals back over the .500 mark after a disappointing 12-18 campaign in 2012-13. Coach Don Verlin is hoping the duo’s leadership, combined with an influx of ten newcomers, will help the Vandals live up to their expectations after being picked second in the WAC’s preseason media poll. Senior transfer Glen Dean was the biggest of the new contributors against Western Illinois, scoring 15 points.

ABOUT OKLAHOMA (2-0): The Sooners will have to look for new production after a strong 2012-13 campaign that saw them return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since Blake Griffin led the squad to the Elite Eight in 2009. Kruger loses his top three scorers in Romero Osby, Steven Pledger and Amath M’Baye, who combined for 37.7 points per game last season, and replaces them with pieces like Hield and Clark, who played secondary roles for the Sooners last season, along with Spangler, a Gonzaga transfer. Hield has been the leader thus far, notching career highs in scoring in wins over Alabama and North Texas.

TIP-INS

1. For his 15-point, 12-rebund performance in Oklahoma’s season-opening win over Alabama, Spangler was named Co-Big 12’s Newcomer of the Week.

2. Idaho has not faced a Big 12 opponent in coach Don Verlin’s five-plus seasons at the helm, and Wednesday’s game will be the first-ever meeting between the Vandals and the Sooners on the hardwood.

3. The game will be Oklahoma’s third contest in five days, but the Sooners have a nine-day layoff before they face Seton Hall at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.

PREDICTION: Oklahoma 88, Idaho 69