(Updated: CHANGES Oklahoma run to 27-10 in Para 4)

Oklahoma 85, Idaho 65: The Sooners had five scorers in double figures, led by Cameron Clark’s 14 points, for the second consecutive game as they ripped the visiting Vandals on Wednesday.

Ryan Spangler and Buddy Hield added 13 each for Oklahoma (3-0). Both Spangler and Hield have scored in double figures in all three Oklahoma wins this season.

Utah transfer Glen Dean led Idaho (1-1) with 14 points, but Vandals leaders Connor Hill and Stephen Madison combined to go just 5-for-18 from the floor. Sekou Wiggs added 11 points off the bench.

Idaho jumped out to an early 19-13 lead behind six early points from Hill, but once the Sooners turned up the pressure, the Vandals faltered. In the final 11:14 of the half Idaho committed eight turnovers and the Sooners mounted a 27-10 run to establish the lead.

The Sooners also established their presence in the paint — using their size advantage to hit the boards and force the Vandals to send them to the line. Oklahoma shot 30 free throws and outrebounded the Vandals 45-35.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Oklahoma has scored 40-plus points in all six halves this season. … Sophomore guard Trey Slate, who served as Oklahoma’s manager last season, made his first appearance of the regular season, but went 0-for-1 from the floor. … Hield’s 13 points mark the first time this season he did not set a career high in scoring.