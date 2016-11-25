Texas Tech catches fire, routs Idaho State

Hot-shooting Texas Tech had few problems with Idaho State on Friday, easing past the Bengals 91-58.

Five Red Raiders finished in double figures, led by guard Keenan Evans with 16 points. Evans also led the team with five assists and pulled down four rebounds.

Forward Zach Smith added a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds for Tech. Guard Niem Stevenson made all four of his shots from the floor and scored 12 points off the bench.

Playing its fourth game in seven days, the Red Raiders showed no signs of exhaustion. They shot 58.6 percent in the first half on the way to building a 40-29 lead after 20 minutes.

Texas Tech, coming off a third-place finish in the Cancun Challenge earlier in the week, didn't slow down after the break. The Red Raiders finished 35-57 from the field and 9-18 from three-point range.

Idaho State (0-6) was led by guard Gary Chivichyan with 12 points. The Bobcats hit 11 three-pointers but turned the ball over 17 times.