USC 74, Idaho 55

Junior guard Katin Reinhardt came off the bench to score 17 points, helping USC pull away for a 74-55 victory over Idaho on Monday night at the Galen Center in Los Angeles, Calif.

Freshman forward Bennie Boatwright also scored 17 points for USC (7-2). Junior forward Nikola Jovanovic and junior guard Julian Jacobs scored 11 points apiece.

Sophomore guard Victor Sanders scored 17 points to lead Idaho (5-5). Senior forward Nahshon George had 11 points.

The teams exchanged leads early in the opening period. USC went up 12-10 on a layup by Jovanovic with 14:51 to play. Idaho went up 22-15 on a 3-pointer by Sanders with 8:25 remaining. The Trojans stormed back from an eight-point deficit, mounting 6-0 and 9-2 runs to tie the game at the half.

The Trojans took a 36-30 lead after 3-pointers by Reinhardt and Boatwright early in the second half. They slowly extended their lead to double digits, went up 62-47 following back-to-back 3-pointers by Reinhardt with about six minutes remaining and led by as many as 20.

Idaho had a 41-28 rebounding advantage, but the Trojans shot 47.3 percent from the field and made 12 3-pointers while holding the Vandals to 40.4 percent shooting.