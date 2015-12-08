FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
USC 74, Idaho 55
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
Syria
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
December 8, 2015 / 5:26 AM / 2 years ago

USC 74, Idaho 55

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

USC 74, Idaho 55

Junior guard Katin Reinhardt came off the bench to score 17 points, helping USC pull away for a 74-55 victory over Idaho on Monday night at the Galen Center in Los Angeles, Calif.

Freshman forward Bennie Boatwright also scored 17 points for USC (7-2). Junior forward Nikola Jovanovic and junior guard Julian Jacobs scored 11 points apiece.

Sophomore guard Victor Sanders scored 17 points to lead Idaho (5-5). Senior forward Nahshon George had 11 points.

The teams exchanged leads early in the opening period. USC went up 12-10 on a layup by Jovanovic with 14:51 to play. Idaho went up 22-15 on a 3-pointer by Sanders with 8:25 remaining. The Trojans stormed back from an eight-point deficit, mounting 6-0 and 9-2 runs to tie the game at the half.

The Trojans took a 36-30 lead after 3-pointers by Reinhardt and Boatwright early in the second half. They slowly extended their lead to double digits, went up 62-47 following back-to-back 3-pointers by Reinhardt with about six minutes remaining and led by as many as 20.

Idaho had a 41-28 rebounding advantage, but the Trojans shot 47.3 percent from the field and made 12 3-pointers while holding the Vandals to 40.4 percent shooting.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.