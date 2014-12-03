Preview: Idaho at Washington State

Fresh off winning its final two games in the Great Alaska Shootout, Washington State returns home to face border rival Idaho on Wednesday night. The two land grant schools are located just eight miles apart in the rural Palouse with Idaho’s campus located right on the Idaho-Washington border. They are meeting for the 109th consecutive season and have the oldest continuous rivalry west of the Mississippi River with Washington State holding a 162-107 series advantage, including the last 11 in a row.

The Cougars, in their first season under Ernie Kent, lost their opener in the Great Alaska Shootout to UC Santa Barbara, 71-43, but bounced back to defeat both Rice (76-74) and Missouri State (89-84 in OT). “It’s huge,” Kent said of winning the final two games in Alaska. “We opened up with five out of six games on the road and coming back 3-3 out of that, coming back to a two-game homestand, that’s really good for us right now.”

TV: 10 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Networks

ABOUT IDAHO (2-3): The Vandals bring a three-game losing streak into the contest that includes road losses at Northern Illinois (78-67) and Boise State (86-75). Point guard Mike Scott leads the team in scoring (16.4) and assists (5.2). Guard Connor Hill (11.8), the team’s all-time 3-point field goal leader, guard Sekou Wiggs (12.2) and forward Bira Seck (10.6) also are averaging in double figures.

ABOUT WASHINGTON STATE (3-3): Senior guard DaVonte Lacy leads the Cougars in scoring (16.7) and posted a season-high 31 points in the win over Missouri State with 26 coming in the second half and overtime. Freshman guard Ny Redding led the Great Alaska Shootout with 21 assists in three games and is averaging 7.0 points and 5.3 assists per game. Sophomore forward Josh Hawkinson, who averaged just 1.2 points and 1.6 rebounds a year ago, is second on the team in scoring (14.7) and leads the Cougars in rebounding (9.8).

TIP-INS

1. Lacy ranks second in the Pac-12 with 15 3-pointers made in 43 attempts (34.9 percent).

2. Lacy is just 46 3-pointers away from tying the school record of 242 held by Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors.

3. Idaho coach Don Verlin needs one more win to get his 100th as a head coach.

PREDICTION: Washington State 77, Idaho 69