Idaho 77, Washington State 71: Mike Scott scored 19 points and had six assists as the visiting Vandals ended a 11-game losing streak to the Cougars.

Connor Hill also finished with 19 points, including 5-of-9 from 3-point range, and Sekou Wiggs added 12 points for Idaho (3-3). Bira Seck grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds to go along with nine points for the Vandals, who presented Don Verlin with his 100th coaching victory.

DaVonte Lacy scored 17 points on 5-of-18 shooting and Josh Hawkinson finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds for Washington State (3-4). Ike Iroegbu scored 13 points before fouling out midway through the second half and Ny Redding chipped in with 10 points for the Cougars, who shot 35.2 percent - including 5-of-30 from 3-point range.

Idaho bolted to a 14-2 lead in less than five minutes as Hill drilled a pair of 3-pointers. But Washington State chipped away at the lead and after four free throws by Que Johnson sandwiched around a jumper by Lacy, closed to within one point 32-31 at halftime.

Washington State took its first lead 34-32 on a three-point play by Iroegbu to start the second half, but the Vandals used a 14-2 run capped by a 3-pointer by Scott to boost their advantage to 52-42 with 13:05 left. The Vandals led by as many as 14 points 60-46 after a layup by Perrion Callandret with 8:10 to go and the Cougars never got any closer than five points the rest of the way.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Idaho outrebounded the Cougars 44-41 and finished with 12 offensive boards that led to 13 second-chance points. ... Lacy, who entered the contest second in the Pac-12 in 3-pointers made with 15, finished 3-of-13 behind the arc. ... Washington State and Idaho met for the 109th consecutive season, the oldest continuous rivalry west of the Mississippi River and sixth-longest nationally with Columbia-Yale and Princeton-Yale coming in No. 1 at 115 years.